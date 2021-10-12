Indian troops kill 5 suspected militants in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces killed five suspected militants in two clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, a day after rebels killed five army soldiers in a gunfight in the disputed region.
The first clash erupted following a raid by soldiers and counterinsurgency police in the Imamsahab area of southern Shopian district, police said. Troops cordoned off the area late Monday leading to a gunbattle after militants refused to surrender, police said. Three militants were killed in the ensuing fight early Tuesday, police said.