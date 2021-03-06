Indian farmers mark 100th day of protest with road blockade NEHA MEHROTRA and SHEIKH SAALIQ, Associated Press March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 2:39 a.m.
1 of8 Indian farmers drink water sitting at the back of their tractor trolly as they camp at Singhu, along the Delhi-Haryana border, Friday, March 5, 2021. Saturday marks 100 days of the ongoing farmer protests against the contentious new agricultural reform laws which have led tens of thousands of farmers to blockade key highways leading to the capital. Multiple rounds of talks have failed to produce any breakthrough on the farmers' key demand to revoke the legislation. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Indian farmer Sangtar Singh rests at the back of his tractor trolly in Singhu, along the Delhi-Haryana border, Friday, March 5, 2021. Thousands of demonstrating Indian farmers blocked a massive expressway on the edges of capital New Delhi on Saturday to mark the 100th day of protest against agricultural laws passed last year that they say will devastate their income. The mood at the protest site in Singhu border was boisterous on Friday, with many farmers settling into their surroundings for the long haul. Huge soup kitchens that feed thousands daily were still running. Thousands of farmers thronged both sides of the highway and hundreds of trucks have been turned into rooms, fitted with water coolers in preparation for the summer. Electric fans and air conditioners are also being installed in some trailers. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Indian farmer Dilbagh Singh returns homewards after harvesting fresh peas from his farm in village Samrodha, in the northern Indian state of Haryana Friday, March 5, 2021. Saturday marks 100 days of the ongoing farmer protests against the contentious new agricultural reform laws which have led tens of thousands of farmers to blockade key highways leading to the capital. Multiple rounds of talks have failed to produce any breakthrough on the farmers' key demand to revoke the legislation. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Indian farmers listen to a speaker as they camp at Singhu, along the Delhi-Haryana border, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. Saturday marks 100 days of the ongoing farmer protests against the contentious new agricultural reform laws which have led tens of thousands of farmers to blockade key highways leading to the capital. Multiple rounds of talks have failed to produce any breakthrough on the farmers' key demand to revoke the legislation. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Indian farmers camp at Singhu, along the Delhi-Haryana border, against agricultural laws passed last year that they say will devastate their income, Friday, March 5, 2021. Saturday marks 100 days of the ongoing farmer protests against the contentious new agricultural reform laws which have led tens of thousands of farmers to blockade key highways leading to the capital. Multiple rounds of talks have failed to produce any breakthrough on the farmers' key demand to revoke the legislation. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Indian farmer Karnal Singh, 60, sits in the back of his tractor trolly as he camps with others against agricultural laws passed last year that they say will devastate their income, at Singhu, along the Delhi-Haryana border, Friday, March 5, 2021. For 100 days, Singh, has lived inside the back of a trailer, along a vast stretch of arterial highway that connects India’s north with New Delhi. He camped outside the capital when it was under the grip of winter and smog filled the air. Now, New Delhi is bracing for a harsh summer where temperatures sometimes rise to 45 degree Celsius. “We are not going anywhere and will fight till the end,” Singh said on Friday, as he sat cross-legged inside a makeshift shelter in the back of his truck. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 A farmer couple rides homeward after harvesting fresh peas from their farm in village Samrodha, in the northern Indian state of Haryana, Friday, March 5, 2021. Saturday marks 100 days of the ongoing farmer protests against the contentious new agricultural reform laws which have led tens of thousands of farmers to blockade key highways leading to the capital. Multiple rounds of talks have failed to produce any breakthrough on the farmers' key demand to revoke the legislation. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Indian farmer Pawan Kumar, 52, a fruit and vegetable farmer who hasn't joined the ongoing farmers protests, gestures towards his field in village Samrodha, in the northern Indian state of Haryana, Friday, March 5, 2021. Thousands of demonstrating Indian farmers blocked a massive expressway on the edges of capital New Delhi on Saturday to mark the 100th day of protest against agricultural laws passed last year that they say will devastate their income. But not all farmers are against the laws. Kumar, an ardent Modi supporter, said he was ready to accept the laws. "If they turn out to not benefit us, then we will protest again. We will jam roads, and make that protest even bigger than this. Then more common people, even workers, will join that protest. But if they turn out to be beneficial for us, we will keep them," Kumar said talking about the new laws. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indian farmers blocked a massive expressway on the edges of New Delhi on Saturday to mark the 100th day of protests against agricultural laws they say will devastate their income.
Farmers stood on tractors and waved colorful flags while their leaders chanted slogans via a loudspeaker atop a makeshift stage.
Written By
NEHA MEHROTRA and SHEIKH SAALIQ