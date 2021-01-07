Indian Health doctor sentenced for prescription kickbacks

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A former Indian Health Services doctor who worked in Browning was sentenced to prison Thursday after receiving kickbacks for prescribing an expensive diabetes medication that had to be filled at an outside pharmacy.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Arnold Scott Devous, 68, of Billings, to three months in prison and two years of supervised release and fined him $10,000. Devous pleaded guilty in September to being a federal medical officer with a conflict of interest.