India to investigate disputed raid that killed 4 in Kashmir Nov. 18, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 6:05 a.m.
1 of5 Members of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest demanding the return of dead bodies of civilians for proper burial, in Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir,Thursday, Nov 18, 2021. Four people, including two civilians and two suspected rebels, died Monday night in a raid by government forces on alleged militants in Srinagar, police said. Indian authorities later secretly buried the bodies in a remote northwestern village as part of a policy that started in 2020. Since then, authorities have buried the bodies of hundreds of suspected rebels and their alleged associates, including civilians, in unmarked graves in remote areas, denying their families proper funerals. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Members of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest demanding the return of dead bodies of civilians for proper burial, in Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir,Thursday, Nov 18, 2021. Four people, including two civilians and two suspected rebels, died Monday night in a raid by government forces on alleged militants in Srinagar, police said. Indian authorities later secretly buried the bodies in a remote northwestern village as part of a policy that started in 2020. Since then, authorities have buried the bodies of hundreds of suspected rebels and their alleged associates, including civilians, in unmarked graves in remote areas, denying their families proper funerals. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Policemen watch members of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference participate in a protest demanding the return of dead bodies of civilians for proper burial, in Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir,Thursday, Nov 18, 2021. Four people, including two civilians and two suspected rebels, died Monday night in a raid by government forces on alleged militants in Srinagar, police said. Indian authorities later secretly buried the bodies in a remote northwestern village as part of a policy that started in 2020. Since then, authorities have buried the bodies of hundreds of suspected rebels and their alleged associates, including civilians, in unmarked graves in remote areas, denying their families proper funerals. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Members of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest demanding the return of dead bodies of civilians for proper burial, in Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir,Thursday, Nov 18, 2021. Four people, including two civilians and two suspected rebels, died Monday night in a raid by government forces on alleged militants in Srinagar, police said. Indian authorities later secretly buried the bodies in a remote northwestern village as part of a policy that started in 2020. Since then, authorities have buried the bodies of hundreds of suspected rebels and their alleged associates, including civilians, in unmarked graves in remote areas, denying their families proper funerals. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Members of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest demanding the return of dead bodies of civilians for proper burial, in Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir,Thursday, Nov 18, 2021. Four people, including two civilians and two suspected rebels, died Monday night in a raid by government forces on alleged militants in Srinagar, police said. Indian authorities later secretly buried the bodies in a remote northwestern village as part of a policy that started in 2020. Since then, authorities have buried the bodies of hundreds of suspected rebels and their alleged associates, including civilians, in unmarked graves in remote areas, denying their families proper funerals. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday ordered an investigation into a police raid that killed four people and led to protests from families of the three victims who say their relatives were gunned down in cold blood.
Police had said earlier the two civilians among the victims died in the crossfire when government forces on Monday attacked suspected rebels in Srinagar, the divided region's main city.