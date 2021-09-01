India schools cautiously reopen even as COVID warnings grow KRUTIKA PATHI, Associated Press Sep. 1, 2021 Updated: Sep. 1, 2021 2:46 a.m.
School children attend morning assembly inside a classroom on the first day of partial reopening of schools in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Workers sanitize a classroom ahead of the partial reopening of schools in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
A man sanitizes a classroom ahead of the partial reopening of schools in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
Students arrive at a school amid heavy downpour on the first day of partial reopening of schools in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Children attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of schools in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Students attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of schools in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Students attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of schools in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Students arrive amid heavy rains on the first day of partial reopening of schools in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Students attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of schools in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
A man sanitizes a classroom ahead of the partial reopening of schools in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
A teacher checks the body temperature of a student inside a classroom on the first day of partial reopening of schools in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
A man sanitizes a school corridor ahead of the partial reopening of schools in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
NEW DELHI (AP) — More students in India will be able to step inside a classroom for the first time in nearly 18 months Wednesday, as authorities have given the green light to partially reopen more schools despite apprehension from some parents and signs that infections are picking up again.
Schools and colleges in at least six more states will reopen in a gradual manner with health measures in place throughout September. In New Delhi, all staff must be vaccinated and class sizes will be capped at 50% with staggered seating and sanitized desks.