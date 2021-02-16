India's dramatic fall in virus cases leaves experts stumped KRUTIKA PATHI and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 1:12 a.m.
People wait outside a health center to get tested for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Police officers wait for their turn to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a health centre in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Commuters crowd the Churchgate train station in Mumbai, India, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Hindu devotees gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna, during the annual month long Hindu religious fair "Magh Mela" In Prayagraj, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
A health worker prepares the results of COVID-19 tests, most of which were found negative, at a hospital in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
A health worker takes a swab sample of a commuter to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
A health worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
A man sanitizes the luggage of a passenger at a train station in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
A health worker checks the temperature of a commuter at a train station in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a police officer at a health centre in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
A health worker hands out COVID-19 test results in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Commuters crowd the Dadar train station in Mumbai, India, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
An elderly pilgrim prays after a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
NEW DELHI (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in India, there were fears it would sink the fragile health system of the world’s second-most populous country. Infections climbed dramatically for months and at one point India looked like it might overtake the United States as the country with the highest case toll.
But infections began to plummet in September, and now the country is reporting about 11,000 new cases a day, compared to a peak of nearly 100,000, leaving experts perplexed.
KRUTIKA PATHI and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL