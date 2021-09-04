In poorly vaccinated North Dakota, tale of east and west

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's vaccination picture is defined by a vertical line that runs from the Canadian border to South Dakota via Jamestown. To the east, health officials say, the rates are fair to poor. To the west, they're worse.
Twenty-two counties, all in the eastern third of the state and all of them connected, have vaccination rates of at least one dose between 50% and 60%. Of the remaining 31 counties, only two have rates above 50%, with many much lower than that, according to the state Department of Health.