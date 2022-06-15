In energy-strapped Europe, coal gets an encore DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press June 15, 2022 Updated: June 15, 2022 11:44 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 A coal excavator sits at Greece's largest mine outside the northern city of Kozani on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Steam rises from a cooling tower at the Agios Dimitrios power plant of Public Power Company (PPC) outside the northern city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. The phrase "Go Solar" was written years ago by Greenpeace activists. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 Workers at Public Power Company (PPC) operate at the control room of the plant outside the northern city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 A worker at Public Power Company (PPC) presses a button at the control room of the plant outside the northern city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Notes hang at the control room of a power plant outside the northern city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of18 A worker of Public Power Company (PPC) walks at the power plant outside the northern city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 Giorgos Papadopoulos, supervisor at Public Power Company (PPC), stands near a coal excavator at Greece's largest mine outside the northern city of Kozani on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A worker at Public Power Company (PPC) stands at a coal excavator at Greece's largest mine outside the northern city of Kozani on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. The park, one of Europe's largest, is just a half-hour drive from the country's biggest open-face lignite mine. While inaugurating the new solar facility, Greece's prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced a 50% hike in lignite production through 2024 to build up reserves. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 A part of a new solar park sits outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. The park, one of Europe's largest, is just a half-hour drive from the country's biggest open-face lignite mine. While inaugurating the new solar facility, Greece's prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced a 50% hike in lignite production through 2024 to build up reserves. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. The park, one of Europe's largest, is just a half-hour drive from the country's biggest open-face lignite mine. While inaugurating the new solar facility, Greece's prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced a 50% hike in lignite production through 2024 to build up reserves. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 A maintenance engineer walks at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. The newly-completed solar park, one of Europe's largest, is just a half-hour drive from the country's biggest open-face lignite mine. While inaugurating the new solar facility, Greece's prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced a 50% hike in lignite production through 2024 to build up reserves. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 Vapor emerges from a cooling tower at the Agios Dimitrios power plant outside the northern city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A worker sits, left, as another walks on a Public Power Company (PPC) coal excavator at Greece's largest mine outside the northern city of Kozani on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 Heavy machines operate at Greece's largest mine outside the northern city of Kozani on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 Giorgos Papadopoulos, supervisor at Public Power Company (PPC), stands near a coal excavator at Greece's largest mine outside the northern city of Kozani on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 A worker at Public Power Company (PPC) walks inside a power plant outside the northern city of Kozani on Friday, June 3, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 Greece's largest coal mine sits outside the northern city of Kozani on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
KOZANI, Greece (AP) — At Greece's largest coal mine, controlled explosions and the roar of giant excavators scooping up blasted rock have once again become routine. Coal production has been ramped up at the site near the northern Greek city of Kozani as the war in Ukraine forced many European nations to rethink their energy supplies.
Coal, long treated as a legacy fuel in Europe, is now helping the continent safeguard its power supply and cope with the dramatic rise in natural gas prices caused by the war.
Written By
DEREK GATOPOULOS