In Virginia, Trump's election lies look like a GOP liability

LANEXA, Va. (AP) — Washington Republicans may be rushing to embrace former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about fraud costing him a second term, but next door in Virginia the GOP candidate in the year's only major election is doing the opposite.
Former private equity executive and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for this November's gubernatorial election, once dodged questions about whether President Joe Biden was fairly elected. But now he acknowledges Biden’s win. He campaigned for days with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a key leader of a congressional effort to overturn the election results. Cruz is unlikely to headline events this fall, an advisor said.