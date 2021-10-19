In Trumbull, parties have different means of achieving school board balance

TRUMBULL — Twelve candidates will be running for eight seats on the town’s Board of Education — and a recent charter change means only four candidates from each party can win.
During the last election, Trumbull residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of a charter change that increased the Board of Education from seven members to eight, with no more than four members from any political party. Members also will have staggered four-year terms, so half the board is up for re-election every two years.