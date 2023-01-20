In Senegal, Yellen talks about future of US-Africa relations

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On a humid but remarkably cool Friday in Dakar, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen caravanned from a government building to a business incubator, set to end her day at the president's residence, spreading a message of mutually beneficial U.S.-Africa relations.
She came to talk about making the multilateral banks — like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund — more fair to developing countries' interests, constructing new projects such as the largest wind farm in West Africa and committing new funds to education and health care on the continent.