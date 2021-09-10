In 'Fauci,' a big-screen portrait of a pandemic superstar

NEW YORK (AP) — John Hoffman and Janet Tobias' “Fauci” is the first big-screen documentary of the nation's top infectious disease expert and ubiquitous face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's an intimate portrait of a longtime public servant whose notoriety has risen dramatically — and with that, brought heaps of far-right scorn on the veteran of seven White House administrations.
The film opens in a split screen, with Fauci walking to his office at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases 40 years ago on one side, and him making the same trip recently on the other. Audio and video clips, meanwhile, play of Fauci's contemporary detractors. One television news pundit calls for his head on a pike.