Impeachment panel makes filings open for public review

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A legislative panel reviewing a petition pushing for the impeachment of Kentucky's governor voted Wednesday to make filings from both sides open to the public but took deliberations on the matter behind closed doors.

The Republican-led committee took the action at the start of the meeting and a short time later went into a closed-door session. The petition — submitted by just four Kentuckians — calls for Gov. Andy Beshear’s impeachment for his restrictions aimed at combating COVID-19.