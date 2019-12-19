Impeachment: Kuster had heavy heart, Pappas said day solemn

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said her votes for the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump were cast with a heavy heart, while U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said it was a solemn and serious day for the nation.

Kuster, in a video message Wednesday, said she had just returned from a trip to Belgium to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. She said her late father, Malcolm McLane, was flying in his P-47 fighter plane when he was shot down during the 1944 battle and spent the final months of World War II in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp.

The Democrat said she reflected on the legacy of her father and all World War II veterans. “Today, we must defend a future worthy of their sacrifice,” she said.

Kuster said, “The evidence and facts are clear and uncontested: President Trump has abused the power of the presidency for his own personal gain at the expense of our national security and the integrity of the 2020 election."

Pappas, also a Democrat, said, “I cannot and will not stand idly by when a President compromises the rule of law and our national security for his own personal political benefit."