TRUMBULL — Nearly six months after a large piece of concrete fell through to the lower level of a parking deck at Trumbull Westfield mall near the facility’s Target store, the damage hasn’t been fixed and a major portion of the parking deck remains closed.

The lack of progress is rankling many in town, including First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, who issued a statement expressing aggravation with the situation.

“We hope that a safe and appropriate solution to the parking garage issue is decided on soon,” she said. “We understand this is a major undertaking that may require extensive reconstruction, replacement or other (work). However, customers have been inconvenienced for months and the problem does not reflect well on our mall.”

The incident dates back to Feb. 13 when the chunk of concrete fell, creating a large pothole in the upper garage. At the time, a security guard said that roughly 50 cars were parked in the area affected by the damage and the cars’ owners were asked to move.

Mall officials later reported that no one was hurt in the incident and no cars were damaged.

In a statement, Westfield officials said they continued to “work closely with its engineers, contractors and other stakeholders to determine the best course of action regarding this parking area near Target. A number of options are under review, and as soon as we have a final determination we will be sure to share that information.”

The statement went on to say that mall officials were working closely with Target personnel to identify alternate parking areas, and to provide additional signs letting people know where they are.

But many are still frustrated with the slow progress on the garage, including Trumbull resident Tara Figueroa. Figueroa was at the mall the day the concrete fell through the parking deck and said she can’t believe it’s been roughly half a year since that happened.

“It’s frustrating for sure,” she said. “When I can, I will go to the other Target at Hawley Lane just to avoid the parking situation.”

Figueroa showed up at 5:30 p.m. the Sunday of the original incident to find blockades and a line of cars trying to get into the store’s lot, and wasn’t sure what happened. Though she was relieved to know no one was injured, she continues to have safety concerns about the parking deck.

She said she is worried that part of the lower garage remains open, and that some of the open spots appear to be near the hole where the concrete fell.

“I’m shocked that there are still spots open on the lower level,” Figueroa said. “I do think this is not just a matter of convenience but a matter of safety. I hope they can come to a better resolution than to just kick can down the road.”