Immigrant detentions soar despite Biden's campaign promises PHILIP MARCELO and GERALD HERBERT, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 1:38 a.m.
1 of22 Immigration detainee Alexander Martinez speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., Friday, July 30, 2021. Since the end of February, the number of detainees has more than doubled, to nearly 27,000 as of July 22. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of22 Immigration detainee Alexander Martinez points out his handwritten notations of allegations of abusive treatment, as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., Friday, July 30, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
3 of22 Allison Cullen, of Brockton, Mass.,speaks on the phone, Thursday, July, 22, 2021, with her husband Flavio Andrade Prado, a Brazilian national, from her home in Brockton. Prado is being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at the Plymouth County House of Corrections. Cullen, a mother of two, says she and her children haven't been able to visit her husband since before the pandemic. The number of detainees nationwide has more than doubled since the end of February, to nearly 27,000, according to recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
4 of22 Immigration detainee Alexander Martinez speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., Friday, July 30, 2021. Martinez says he fled from homophobia, government persecution and the notorious MS-13 gang in El Salvador only to run into abuse and harassment in America’s immigration detention system. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
5 of22 Immigration detainee Alexander Martinez gesticulates as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., Friday, July 30, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
6 of22 Allison Cullen, of Brockton, Mass., views a wall covered with family photo while speaking with reporters, Thursday, July, 22, 2021, at her home in Brockton. Cullen's husband Flavio Andrade Prado, a Brazilian national Prado is being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at the Plymouth County House of Corrections. Cullen, a mother of two, says she and her children haven't been able to visit her husband since before the pandemic. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
7 of22 Immigration detainee Alexander Martinez speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., Friday, July 30, 2021. Since crossing the border illegally in April, the 28-year-old has bounced between six different facilities in three states. He said he contracted COVID-19, faced racist taunts and abuse from guards and was harassed by fellow detainees for being gay. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of22 Allison Cullen, of Brockton, Mass., greets the family dog Lula, right, Thursday, July, 22, 2021, after speaking on the phone with her husband Flavio Andrade Prado, a Brazilian national, from their home in Brockton. Prado is being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at the Plymouth County House of Corrections. The number of detainees nationwide has more than doubled since the end of February, to nearly 27,000, according to recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
9 of22 Gabriel Andrade-Cullen, 9, left, son of Allison Cullen, right, both of Brockton, Mass., speaks on the phone with his father Flavio Andrade Prado, from their home in Brockton, Thursday, July, 22, 2021. Prado, a Brazilian national, is being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at the Plymouth County House of Corrections. Cullen, a mother of two, says she and her children haven't been able to visit her husband since before the pandemic. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
10 of22 Immigration detainee Alexander Martinez speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, while ICE and facility personnel wait outside in the hallway, at the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., Friday, July 30, 2021. The number of people in federal immigration detention has risen markedly under President Joe Biden. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
11 of22 Allison Cullen, of Brockton, Mass., is tearful while speaking on the phone, Thursday, July, 22, 2021, with her husband Flavio Andrade Prado, a Brazilian national, from her home in Brockton. Prado is being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Plymouth County House of Corrections. The number of detainees nationwide has more than doubled since the end of February, to nearly 27,000, according to recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
12 of22 In this Sept. 2014 photo provided by Allison Andrade-Cullen, her husband Flavio Andrade Prado, a Brazilian national, right, holds their son Gabriel Andrade-Cullen, left, while visiting Hopkinton State Park, in Hopkinton, Mass. Andrade Prado is being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at the Plymouth County House of Corrections. The number of detainees nationwide has more than doubled since the end of February, to nearly 27,000, according to recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Allison Andrade-Cullen via AP) Allison Andrade-Cullen/AP Show More Show Less
13 of22 Immigration detainee Alexander Martinez shows his handwritten notations of allegations of abusive treatment, as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., Friday, July 30, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
14 of22 Immigration detainee Alexander Martinez shows his handwritten notations of allegations of abusive treatment, as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., Friday, July 30, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
15 of22 Immigration detainee Alexander Martinez takes out his paperwork during an interview with The Associated Press inside the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., Friday, July 30, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
16 of22 In this March 2019 photo provided by Allison Andrade-Cullen, her husband Flavio Andrade Prado, a Brazilian national, top right, holds their daughter Saoirse Andrade-Cullen, right, as their son Gabriel Andrade-Cullen, left, looks on at their home, in Brockton, Mass., as Andrade Prado prepares to leave for work. Andrade Prado is being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at the Plymouth County House of Corrections. The number of detainees nationwide has more than doubled since the end of February, to nearly 27,000, according to recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Allison Andrade-Cullen via AP) Allison Andrade-Cullen/AP Show More Show Less
17 of22 Allison Cullen, of Brockton, Mass., left, displays a family photo on her phone that shows her husband Flavio Andrade Prado, top, their son Gabriel Andrade-Cullen, bottom left, and their daughter Saoirse Andrade-Cullen, bottom right, Thursday, July, 22, 2021, at their home in Brockton. Prado, a Brazilian national, is being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at the Plymouth County House of Corrections. Cullen says she and her children haven't been able to visit her husband since before the pandemic. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
18 of22 FILE — Immigration detainees listen to a Pentecostal preacher who is a fellow detainee in a packed chapel inside the Winn Correctional Center, in Winnfield, La., in this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 file photo. The number of detainees nationwide has more than doubled since the end of February 2021, to nearly 27,000, according to recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
19 of22 FILE — Immigration detainees leave the cafeteria under the watch of guards during a media tour at the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., in this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 file photo. The number of detainees nationwide has more than doubled since the end of February 2021, to nearly 27,000, according to recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
20 of22 FILE — In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, a guard walks on a path between yards during a media tour inside the Winn Correctional Center, in Winnfield, La. The number of detainees nationwide has more than doubled since the end of February 2021, to nearly 27,000, according to recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
21 of22 FILE — Shoes are seen under a bed during a media tour of the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., in this Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 file photo. The number of detainees nationwide has more than doubled since the end of February 2021, to nearly 27,000, according to recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
22 of22 FILE — An immigration detainee sits in a room to use a telephone inside the Winn Correctional Center, in Winnfield, La., in this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo. The number of detainees nationwide has more than doubled since the end of February 2021, to nearly 27,000, according to recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
WINNFIELD, La. (AP) — Alexander Martinez says he fled from homophobia, government persecution and the notorious MS-13 gang in El Salvador only to run into abuse and harassment in America’s immigration detention system.
Since crossing the border illegally in April, the 28-year-old has bounced between six different facilities in three states. He said he contracted COVID-19, faced racist taunts and abuse from guards and was harassed by fellow detainees for being gay.
