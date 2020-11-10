Illinois sets single-day COVID-19 record, again tops 12,000

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois set another single-day record for coronavirus infections Tuesday, pushing the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began past 500,000.

State public health officials reported 12,623 newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, nearly 15% higher than the previous record set Saturday, when cases also topped 12,000.

Deaths are on the rise, too. The state reported 79 more fatalities Tuesday. Illinois has seen an average of 59 deaths per day in the past week, compared with 45 deaths daily in the seven days prior to that.

Hospitalizations jumped 7.5% in one day to 4,742, and the number of more seriously ill patients is also on the rise, with those in intensive care units up to 911 and those on ventilators numbering 399.

The state was able to process more than 100,000 tests in a 24-hour period for the first time. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says testing is key to containing the virus and more tests are needed.