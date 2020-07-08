Illinois posts highest daily virus infections since June 5

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois reported more than 900 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, the highest one-day total since early June.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, meanwhile, said the state is rolling out 12 mobile testing teams in Illinois, which will be prepared to visit meat factories, nursing homes and homeless shelters.

“These mobile teams are in addition to our 11 free, state-run drive-thru and walk-up testing sites across the state,” the governor said.

The public health department reported 980 new virus cases and 36 deaths. Illinois deaths now total 7,099.

From July 1 to Tuesday, the rate of positive tests was 2.6%.

The state's public health chief, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said there has been an increase in infections among young people who have attended social gatherings.

“Conditions here in Illinois have improved, but I urge everyone to remain vigilant,” Ezike said.