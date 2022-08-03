Illinois parade attack suspect expected back in court

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago is due back in court Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack that killed seven people and wounded dozens more.

Robert E. Crimo III is scheduled to appear for an arraignment Wednesday in Lake County's circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded during the parade on July 4 in Highland Park.