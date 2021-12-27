Illinois boosts local vaccine sites during COVID-19 surge

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois will help local health departments with additional staffing at mass vaccination sites, a move officials announced Monday as the state experienced its highest surge in COVID-19 cases during the entire coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois will add at least 100 people at local health department mass vaccination sites to meet growing demand. Staff will help prepare and administer vaccines, among other things. Starting next week, Illinois will also open its community-based testing sites six days a week.