Illinois, Chicago receive $38M to fight opioid epidemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois and the city of Chicago are receiving nearly $38 million in federal grants to fight the opioid eipdemic.

Sen. Dick Durbin says the money will address "one of the worst drug epidemics in our history." He says the money will help those on the front lines of battling addiction and overdose in Illinois communities.

Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth say the Health and Human Services Department is providing the state $29 million. The Centers for Disease Control is giving the Illinois Department of Public Health more than $5.6 million and Chicago's Public Health Department $3.3 million.

Duckworth says "the opioid epidemic has taken far too many lives, and resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive effort from officials at every level of government as well as from local organizations."