PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Fremont Bridge in Portland was closed for at least an hour Sunday as more than 100 people arrived at southbound Interstate 405 to watch what appeared to be a planned car stunt.

Hundreds of cars and trucks were at a standstill around 10:30 p.m. while other cars raced along the shoulder of southbound Interstate 405 to gather in the center of the bridge, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.