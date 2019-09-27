Idaho will submit all Medicaid expansion waivers by December

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say all waivers state lawmakers added to voter-approved Medicaid expansion will likely be submitted by December to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for possible approval.

The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare said Thursday it's taking public comments on waivers, taking steps to fix problems with a rejected waiver, and negotiating with the federal agency.

Waivers are required when a state wants to deviate from standard Medicaid rules.

Federal officials rejected a waiver allowing Idaho residents who qualify for the expansion to stay on the state's health insurance exchange.

Other waivers include a work requirement and required referrals for family planning services such as birth control, abortions or pregnancy care.

Enrollment begins Nov 1, with coverage starting Jan. 1. State officials say those dates are valid whether or not the waivers are approved.