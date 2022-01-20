Idaho judge weighs if governor has power over commutations

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state judge is weighing whether Idaho's Constitution allows the governor to reject a parole board's recommendation when it comes to commuting a death sentence — a decision that may determine if a longtime death row inmate will be executed.
2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill heard arguments in Gerald Pizzuto Jr.'s case on Thursday. Pizzuto, 66, has been on death row for more than three decades after being convicted for the July 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors at a cabin north of McCall. He was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection last year, but the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole agreed to grant him a clemency hearing. Late last year, the board voted four to three to recommended that Pizzuto's sentence be changed to life in prison.