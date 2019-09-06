Idaho inmates say jail gave them used razors

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Seven jail inmates have filed tort claims against Canyon County because they say deputies gave them used razors to shave.

The Idaho Press reports the inmates say a deputy pulled the used razors from a biohazard waste box before handing them out to inmates to use, and that all seven of the inmates tested positive for hepatitis C following the incident.

Hepatitis C is a virus that attacks the liver, and it is easily spread through contact with contaminated blood.

The inmates say they suffered damages in an amount likely to exceed $500,000.

Canyon County has until the end of November to decide whether or not to respond to the tort claims. If the inmates are unhappy with the response at that point, they will be able to file lawsuits against the county.

___

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com