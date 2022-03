BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden have filed a lawsuit to end a tent city encampment protest on the old Ada County Courthouse lawn near the Statehouse in Boise.

The lawsuit filed Monday in 4th District Court in Ada County contends the tent city isn’t symbolic but instead is being used by people illegally as a place to live. The lawsuit requests a judge to order the tent city's removal.