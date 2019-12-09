Idaho child protection panels say they lack information

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Members of panels established to review Idaho child protection cases say they are not getting access to all the documents required to perform their work.

Lawmakers in 2018 created citizen-review panels in each of the state’s seven health districts to review all child protection cases, The Idaho Press reported.

The legislation followed studies by the state’s Office of Performance Evaluations highlighting significant problems in Idaho's child protection system.

Members of the state Legislature’s Child Protection Legislative Oversight Committee have asked the Department of Health & Welfare to look into ensuring the panels receive sufficient information to conduct reviews.

The legislation specifically granted members “access to copies of all records in the (Health & Welfare) department’s custody related to the child and case under review, including prior referrals, prior safety assessments, all court filings and any police reports.”

Shannon McCarthy of the District 4 review panel in Boise said members of her panel have found themselves “at a standstill because of the insufficient information.”

“We all have confidentiality agreements,” McCarthy said. “We’re not in the business of trying to share information. We just want to do what we are supposed to do, and would request that we have a little help with that.”

Idaho law is “silent as to whether citizen review panels are able to seek out additional information from collateral sources other than the record that is maintained,” said Roxanne Printz, Health & Welfare deputy division administrator for child protection.

The department would be glad to work with the Legislature to change the statute to specifically provide additional access to citizen-review panel members, Printz said.

Health districts oversee various home-visiting programs that have proven to be the best child abuse and neglect prevention efforts Idaho has, officials and advocates told the legislative oversight committee.

Rep. Mike Moyle, the House co-chair of the panel, has “never been a big fan of health districts,” he said.

"I don’t think they do a good job in most cases, and some of them looks like they’re doing nothing more than hoarding money,” Moyle said.