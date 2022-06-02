Idaho Supreme Court sets hearing in abortion case for August

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court will hear arguments in a lawsuit over the state's newest anti-abortion law in August — likely after the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling that could overturn the right to legalized abortion nationwide.

The Idaho Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it would hear oral arguments on Aug. 3 in the lawsuit brought by a regional Planned Parenthood organization against Idaho's new law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, before most people know they are pregnant.