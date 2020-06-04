IN-Dem-House-4-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Frederck Mackey Pollchik Ziol Benton 15 15 50 141 12 74 Boone 29 0 0 0 0 0 Carroll 19 19 137 408 36 213 Cass 39 39 249 792 69 360 Clinton 39 39 142 489 37 207 Fountain 18 18 94 278 19 118 Hendricks 104 104 1,010 4,266 244 2,433 Howard 66 51 663 1,965 245 1,092 Jasper 29 29 246 602 88 294 Montgomery 27 27 225 502 83 316 Morgan 18 18 125 318 31 254 Newton 18 18 91 206 47 121 Putnam 31 31 138 664 37 299 Tippecanoe 111 93 981 5,951 277 3,044 Warren 13 7 22 182 9 50 White 19 19 135 458 49 213 Totals 595 527 4,308 17,222 1,283 9,088

AP Elections 06-03-2020 20:30