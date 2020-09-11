IMPACTrumbull, a local 501c3 in Trumbull, completed its 7th annual Back to School supplies drive. It delivered 100 school kits and 50 backpacks to Family ReEntry and Center for Family Justice, both of which support hundreds of children and families throughout Fairfield County. It also assembled and donated 150 Blessings Bags of toiletries to Bridgeport Rescue Mission. Various residents and businesses, including Costco and Code Ninjas, donated new backpacks; Verizon Wireless of Trumbull Center, donated new Care Caddie bags; Bright Ideas of Trumbull donated wash clothes; and Pure Poetry and local residents made and donated masks. More than 50 members of the community also donated school supplies. For more information, visit impactrumbull.org.