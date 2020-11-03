https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/IL-House-13-Cnty-15697654.php
IL-House-13-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by county in
the race for U.S. House District 13.
|TP
|PR
|DrksnLnd
|Davis
|Bond
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Champaign
|83
|0
|0
|0
|Christian
|30
|0
|0
|0
|DeWitt
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Jersey
|25
|0
|0
|0
|McLean
|40
|0
|0
|0
|Macon
|72
|0
|0
|0
|Macoupin
|61
|0
|0
|0
|Madison
|82
|0
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|38
|0
|0
|0
|Piatt
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Sangamon
|95
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|602
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 11-03-2020 12:00
View Comments