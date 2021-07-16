'I numb myself': Hospital fire deepens Iraq's COVID crisis ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD and SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press July 16, 2021 Updated: July 16, 2021 2:49 a.m.
1 of20 A coronavirus patient receives treatment at a hospital in Najaf, Iraq, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Infections in Iraq have surged to record highs amid a third wave spurred by the more aggressive delta variant, and long-neglected hospitals suffering the effects of decades of war are overwhelmed with severely ill patients, many of them young people. Anmar Khalil/AP Show More Show Less
BAGHDAD (AP) — No beds, medicines running low and hospital wards prone to fire — Iraq’s doctors say they are losing the battle against the coronavirus. And they say that was true even before a devastating blaze killed scores of people in a COVID-19 isolation unit this week.
Infections in Iraq have surged to record highs in a third wave spurred by the more aggressive delta variant, and long-neglected hospitals suffering the effects of decades of war are overwhelmed with severely ill patients, many of them this time young people.
Written By
ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD and SAMYA KULLAB