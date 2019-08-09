https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/I-Liguri-takes-the-stage-at-Town-Hall-gazebo-14281059.php
I’Liguri takes the stage at Town Hall gazebo
Schedule of summer concerts at the Town Hall Gazebo
The 2019 summer concerts schedule is listed below. All concerts take place on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m., at the gazebo on the Town Hall Green. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that week, unless otherwise noted. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.
Schedule subject to change.
August 13 — I’Liguri
August 20 — Mia and the Riff
August 27 — Kathy Thompson Band
September 3 — The Barons
