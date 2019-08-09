I’Liguri takes the stage at Town Hall gazebo

Schedule of summer concerts at the Town Hall Gazebo

The 2019 summer concerts schedule is listed below. All concerts take place on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m., at the gazebo on the Town Hall Green. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that week, unless otherwise noted. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Schedule subject to change.

August 13 — I’Liguri

August 20 — Mia and the Riff

August 27 — Kathy Thompson Band

September 3 — The Barons