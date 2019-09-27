I-680 from Omaha into Iowa, I-29 stretch in Iowa reopen

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Portions of interstates in Omaha and across the Missouri River in western Iowa have reopened after being closed for several days for flooding.

The Interstate 680 bridge spanning the Missouri River from Omaha to the Interstate 29 interchange in Iowa reopened Friday afternoon, as did I-29 in Iowa from Crescent to Council Bluffs.

The Iowa Department of Transportation tells the Omaha World-Herald that floodwaters have receded and cleanup is complete on the roadways.

The department cautioned that rainfall expected in the area could cause additional flooding that would require the exit and entrance ramps in the area to close again with little or no advance notice.

Flood-related closures continue on both directions of I-29 between the Crescent and the Loveland exits and on Iowa Highways 275 and 333 near Hamburg.

