Husband killed, wife wounded in shooting in front of family

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man was killed and his wife was in critical condition after they were shot in front of their adult children early Monday, police said.

There was an argument and they were shot outside their home by a person known by the family, police said.

The 42-year-old husband died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. His wife was in critical condition.

Authorities have not released their names.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.

No other details were available.