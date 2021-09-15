Hurricane battered Louisiana braces for Nicholas drenching JAY REEVES and REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press Sep. 15, 2021 Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 1:15 a.m.
Lerryn Brune, 10, center, Terren Dardar, 17, right, and Dayton Verdin, 14, move barrels of rainwater they collected from Tropical Storm Nicholas, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Pointe-aux-Chenes, La., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. They have had no running water since the hurricane, and collected 140 gallons of rainwater in two hours from the tropical storm, which they filter and pump into their house for showers.
Utility crews replace power poles destroyed by Hurricane Ida as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches in Pointe-aux-Chenes, La., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Derrick Campbell, postmaster for Montegut, La., delivers mail amidst destruction from Hurricane Ida, in Pointe-aux-Chenes, La., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
POINTE-AUX-CHENES, La. (AP) — Residents of southern Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Ida just weeks ago were bracing Wednesday for expected heavy rains as Nicholas crawls across parts of the state from Texas.
Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping heavy rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. But forecasters said Nicholas could stall over storm-battered Louisiana and spread life-threatening floods across the Deep South over the coming days.
JAY REEVES and REBECCA SANTANA