Cat. 3 Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico's Pacific coast Oct. 2, 2022 Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 12:53 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 People relax at the beach front in Mazatlan, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Hurricane Orlene, at Category 3 strength, is heading for a collision with Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A couple walks at the beachfront in Mazatlan, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Hurricane Orlene, at Category 3 strength, is heading for a collision with Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 People take photos in Mazatlan, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Hurricane Orlene, at Category 3 strength, is heading for a collision with Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 The waves brake on a beach in Mazatlan, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Hurricane Orlene, at Category 3 strength, is heading for a collision with Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 People fish at the shore in Mazatlan, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Hurricane Orlene, at Category 3 strength, is heading for a collision with Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 People take photos in Mazatlan, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Hurricane Orlene, at Category 3 strength, is heading for a collision with Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast. (NOAA via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 People relax at the shore in Mazatlan, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Hurricane Orlene, at Category 3 strength, is heading for a collision with Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 People relax at shore in Mazatlan, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Hurricane Orlene, at Category 3 strength, is heading for a collision with Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene lost some punch, but remained a dangerous Category 3 storm on Sunday as it headed toward Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas.
After growing into a hurricane Saturday, Orlene quickly added power, peaking as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) early Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. But winds slipped back to 115 mph (185 kph) by late Sunday.