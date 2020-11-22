Hundreds of cities still eligible for COVID-19 relief money

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration is reminding local government officials of a Dec. 1 deadline to submit applications for federal relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress approved so-called Local CURE funds as part of a COVID-19 relief package last spring. The money must be spent by Dec. 30.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity reports that it has initiated the process with the 1,400 eligible government but many have yet to complete required steps.

DCEO said 503 local governments have received or will receive a total of $112 million thus far. But more than 400 government bodies are still eligible and have not completed applications.

Eligible costs incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 include payrolls for public health and public safety, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, emergency medical expenses, and public health spending necessary to comply with government orders.

Money not spent by year's end is returned to the federal government.