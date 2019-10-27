Hundreds of acres to be preserved in eastern Connecticut

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — Hundreds of acres in eastern Connecticut are in the process of being acquired by the state to expand existing parks and wildlife conservation areas.

But thousands more need to be attained or protected statewide so the state can meet the goal of protecting 21% of Connecticut land as open space by 2023.

Eric Hammerling, executive director of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, says the state still has "a ways to go" and hopes state officials will keep pushing to reach the goal.

Last week, Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney announced $560,000 in federal funds to protect more than 400 acres in eastern Connecticut, including nearly 100 acres that will be added to the Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam.