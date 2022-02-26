Hundreds of Pakistani students stuck in Ukraine since attack Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 8:24 a.m.
1 of3 Shabana Bano Abbas, left, and Rubab Abbas, right, mother and sister of Pakistani student Syed Waqar Abbas Abidi, who is stuck in Kharkiv, Ukraine due to Russian invasion, show the pictures of Abidi on their mobiles to media, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Hundreds of Pakistani students got stuck in Ukraine since Russian invasion over the country and their families in Pakistan worried for their safety urging the government to bring their loved ones back home without any delay. Fareed Khan/AP Show More Show Less
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The families of hundreds of Pakistani students stuck in Ukraine following the Russian invasion are urging their government to help bring them home.
At a media briefing late Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Pakistani embassy had been temporarily moved from Kyiv to Ternopil on the border with Poland, to facilitate evacuations.