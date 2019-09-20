Hundreds gather at state Capitol to demand climate action

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Scores of people are gathering at the state Capitol in Madison to demand action on climate change.

The protest was part of the "Global Climate Strike" demonstrations around the world Friday. Protesters marched through downtown Madison streets before gathering on the Capitol steps.

They held signs that read "Don't burn my future," ''Make love not CO2," and "Y'all mind if we save the Earth." They chanted "Hey, hey, ho, ho, fossil fuels have got to go" and "Can't drink oil, keep it in the soil." A makeshift marching band complete with trumpets, trombones and tubas worked its way through the crowd.

Messages left with the state Department of Administration seeking an estimate on the size of the crowd weren't immediately returned but it clearly numbered in the hundreds.