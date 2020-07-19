Human remains found in search for missing teen

ROMNEY, W.Va. (AP) — Human remains have been found in the search for a missing teenager, West Virginia authorities said.

Jonathan Adams, 14, was reported missing last week in the Augusta community and nearly a dozen agencies have been searching for him since then, WCHS-TV reported, citing the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains found Saturday were in a shallow grave in a heavily wooded area and weren't far from where the Connecticut teen was reported missing, officials said. Adams had been visiting family in the area since March, the sheriff’s office said. He was reported missing the morning of July 12.

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Charleston for identification, officials said.