Human remains found, identified as missing Georgia teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Human remains have been identified as a teenager reported missing in Georgia.

The Chatham County Police Department said an autopsy confirmed Thursday that remains found on Sept. 19 in the woods of Chatham County are those of 15-year-old Donald Jones, of Savannah.

Jones' mother told officers she last saw her son at home on Sept. 18 and that she expected him to go stay at his grandmother's house, a Savannah Police Department missing person report filed Sept. 21 said.

The remains were found in a wooded area by people walking in the area, WTOC-TV reported.

Chatham County Police detectives are investigating the case as a suspected homicide. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about Jones’ death to call Chatham County Police at 912-651-4712 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.