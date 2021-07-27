Huge hailstones force shut Italian highway in extreme storm

MILAN (AP) — Hailstones the size of tennis balls temporarily closed a highway in northern Italy and damaged dozens of cars, in an extreme example of a weather phenomenon that an agricultural lobby said Tuesday has intensified in recent years.

“We are facing in Italy the consequences of climate change, with a trend toward tropicalization and the multiplication of extreme events,’’ Coldiretti said, citing more frequent, sudden and violent storms, short and intense rainfalls and rapids changes from sunny skies to storms.