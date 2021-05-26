Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman ASHRAF KHALIL , Associated Press May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 4:05 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — While studying at Howard University, young Chadwick Boseman helped lead a student protest against plans to merge his beloved College of Fine Arts into the College of Arts and Sciences.
He failed in that goal, but 20 years later, the acclaimed actor is being posthumously honored as the namesake of Howard's newly re-established Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.