How to protect your spending power from inflation

Inflation — the rise in consumer prices — is a slow erosion of your money over time. Before 2021, the United States hadn’t seen annual core inflation much above 3% for the better part of 25 years, says Michael Ashton, managing principal of Enduring Investments, a consulting and investing firm in Morristown, New Jersey.
So the 7.5% spike seen over the past year in the costs of fuel, used vehicles, groceries and just about everything else is the kind of sudden and systemic rise that can give a jolt to most peoples’ everyday spending.