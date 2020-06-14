How these music students are making the world a better place

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — When Pam Garland challenged her music students to make a difference in their community, she didn’t know what to expect.

Garland has been teaching music through Funderful World of Music, the Gainesville-based business she and her husband Tony run, for the last 29 years, and her spring recitals have always had a theme. For this year’s theme, “It’s time to shine,” Garland told each of her students to find a way to do some good in the world

“I wasn’t really sure what was going to happen, because we were connected but not,” she said. “I wasn’t hearing a lot about what was going on. When I asked them to start sending in their stories to me with pictures and things that they were doing, I was just brought to tears.”

Garland’s 85 students between the ages of 4 and 12 went way above and beyond what she expected, she said

One young boy raised $1,000 to purchase vitamins and immune supplements for frontline health care workers. A girl started a letter-writing campaign that ended up going national, with children all over the country writing notes and drawing pictures for people quarantined in assisted living and nursing homes. Still another boy raised money to send water filters to Nepal, so families there could have clean drinking water.

“It was all the way from huge, big things, and then just the sweetest, most precious, very intimate personal things — like one child taking flowers to the lady across the street whose husband was sick in the hospital,” Garland said. “It turned out to be an amazing experience with these children truly letting their light shine during such a horrible time.”

Throughout the spring, Garland also continued her lessons over Zoom. She said the virtual lessons were a challenge, particularly with the younger students, but temporarily shutting down the business was never an option.

When the time for spring recitals came in late May, Garland gathered small groups of children in the parking lot outside Funderful World of Music at different intervals and recorded their performances. She put those recordings together with a slideshow of pictures featuring the charitable work her students had done and hosted online recitals that involved everyone. Family members ranging from California to the UK joined as well.

“It worked,” Garland said. “But I hope we never have to do another one like that again.”

Danielle Butler, who had two children participate in this year’s spring program, said Garland’s dedication to her students is an inspiration.

“I love that she doesn’t just invest in them from a musical standpoint,” Butler said. “She’s constantly pouring into their character, too. That’s why we chose to go to her, and why we admire her so much. I’m so thankful for her investment in my kids’ lives and helping them see that they can do hard things.”

Garland said while this spring was one of the most challenging she’s experienced in the last three decades at Funderful, it was also one of the most rewarding.

The pride she has always felt for her students is at an all-time high.

“We have a really special little group of folks here,” she said. “They are world changers and have certainly shined a lot of light in our community. I wanted them to begin to see that they have the power and the ability to make a difference, to change the world.”