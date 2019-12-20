How major stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 index its 10th winning week in the last 11.

Technology and health care stocks powered the rally, which led to more all-time highs for the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite. Rising optimism around a “Phase 1” trade deal announced a week ago between the U.S. and China has helped drive stocks higher. And the market is heading into what’s historically been a seasonally good period.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.85 points, or 0.5%, to 3,221.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 78.13 points, or 0.3%, to 28,455.09.

The Nasdaq composite added 37.74 points, or 0.4%, to 8,924.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.81 points, or 0.3%., to 1,671.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 52.42 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow gained 319.71 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq climbed 190.08 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 33.93 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 714.37 points, or 28.5%.

The Dow is up 5,127.63 points, or 22%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,289.68 points, or 34.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 323.34 points, or 24%.