How Mobile businesses are adapting to paradeless Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — For the past three years, Chris Andrews would rent out a historic home in downtown Mobile where participants in his food tours would stop to watch a Mardi Gras parade while dining on King Cake and champagne.
This year, Bienville Bites food tour is offering a socially distanced murder mystery and scavenger hunt as well as a Carnival brunch tour. A “Party like a Mobilian” food box filled with MoonPies and other goodies, is offered for those staying away from Mobile during the Carnival season.