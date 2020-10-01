Housing officials retiring after discrimination accusation

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Two longtime officials with the Decatur Housing Authority plan to retire after the agency settled federal claims accusing it of discriminating against Black people, who weren't allowed to live in its most desirable homes.

Andy Holloway, chief operating officer of the authority, and housing director Jeff Snead are both departing, the Decatur Daily reported Thursday. Snead worked for the agency for 30 years, and Holloway is in his 28th year.

A review by Housing and Urban Development sent to the city in March found that the authority let white people live in riverfront towers with scenic views and other amenities while segregating Black people in another apartment development without the frills.

While City Council member Billy Jackson said many in the Black community were angry over the discrimination allegations, there wasn't a push for anyone to be fired.

“People are concerned about the findings,” Jackson said. “They want to know why it happened and to make sure there’s a correction so it doesn’t happen again.”

The study determined that 94% of the Decatur Housing Authority’s units in two towers with views of the Tennessee River are occupied by white people, while all the units in a housing project farther from the river are occupied by Black people, the reported previously.

The authority settled the claims for $200,000 and committed to improving a conditions at a complex occupied by Black people. Officials said the agency denied liability and agreed to the deal to avoid litigation expenses.